Russian occupiers use FAB-1500 for first time in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi: man is wounded

On July 25, the Russian invaders used a powerful FAB-1500 bomb for the first time to strike the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that a 52-year-old man was wounded in the air strike.

"This is an extremely powerful bomb that can cause serious destruction. FAB-1500 bombs are much larger than FAB-250 or FAB-500 and have a larger radius of destruction," explained Syniehubov.

The head of the RMA noted that the range of such a bomb is 50-60 kilometers, like other guided bombs, this one is launched by a Su-34 aircraft.

"We do not rule out that the enemy will use such bombs to strike Kharkiv," he added.