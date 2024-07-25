Russians hit car with humanitarian aid in Kindiika, Kherson region. Driver injured
On the afternoon of Thursday, July 25, Russian occupation forces attacked a car carrying humanitarian aid in Kindiika Kherson region. The 65-year-old driver was injured.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
The injured driver was diagnosed with an explosive injury, contusion, and sustained shrapnel wounds to his arm, torso, and face.
The man received the necessary medical care.
