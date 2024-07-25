Occupiers shelled Prystin village in Kupiansk region: 3 people injured
Around 5:25 p.m. on July 25, Russian troops fired on the village of Prystin, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
The occupiers struck between two apartment buildings.
As a result, three people were injured: a woman aged 69 and two men aged 71 and 72.
The consequences are currently being eliminated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password