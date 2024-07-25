Occupiers shelled Prystin village in Kupiansk region: 3 people injured

Around 5:25 p.m. on July 25, Russian troops fired on the village of Prystin, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The occupiers struck between two apartment buildings.

As a result, three people were injured: a woman aged 69 and two men aged 71 and 72.

The consequences are currently being eliminated.

