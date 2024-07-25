Occupiers shelled Kherson, wounded 85-year-old man

On Thursday, July 25, Russian invaders shelled the coastal zone of the central part of Kherson. An 85-year-old man was injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

At the time of the attack, the man was in the house. The victim has an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest. He is being provided with the necessary medical care.

