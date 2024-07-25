It’s unlikely to hold elections during war - Stefanchuk

The idea of holding elections under martial law is unlikely.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk during a telethon, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"The idea of holding elections under martial law can be classified as unlikely," the parliamentary speaker said.

Stefanchuk noted that Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during martial law.

As a reminder, in a recent interview with the BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of holding presidential elections during the war. According to him, if the war drags on, then we will have to look for tools to hold presidential elections, despite the ban on it during martial law.

