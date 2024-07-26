Pace of mobilization in Ukraine has increased. There is no urgent need to lower conscription age - Ministry of Defense

As of now, there is no urgent need to lower the mobilization age. The mobilization rates are significantly different from those in late winter or early spring.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Dmytro Lazutkin, in an interview with NV.ua

Now the pace of mobilisation has increased. We have indicators that are significantly different from those in late winter or early spring. The main thing is not to lose this momentum and to ensure that systematic recruitment is actually taking place. 4.6 million people liable for military service have updated their data. This already shows that there is a base to work with," he said.

According to Lazutkin, the pace of mobilization has changed compared to the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"The situation has changed, the motivation has changed. If initially, each person made a responsible but emotional decision for themselves, now the nature of these decisions has changed. People are weighing up, consciously looking for a unit, brigade, position, and thus determining their fate. For each person, this decision is very difficult," he says.

The Ministry of Defence spokesperson noted that the number of people who have updated their military records far exceeds the needs of the army at the moment.

"So, as of now, there is no urgent need to reduce the mobilization age. But the situation in the war depends on many factors, and this can change. For now, we see no such need," Lazutkin added.

