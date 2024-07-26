Trump can create $500 billion lend-lease program for Ukraine if he wins elections - former US Secretary of State Pompeo

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that US presidential candidate Donald Trump if he wins the elections, can approve a lend-lease for Ukraine, as well as remove all restrictions on the use of US weapons by the armed forces.

As Censor.NET informs, Pompeo wrote about this in a column for The Wall Street Journal.

He emphasized that some experts claim that if re-elected, Trump will end aid to Ukraine, give away its territory, and deal directly with Vladimir Putin to impose a shameful "peace" on the country.

"There is no evidence that such a capitulation will be part of President Trump's policy, and plenty of evidence to the contrary. It was Mr. Trump in 2017 who lifted the Obama administration's arms embargo by providing Ukraine with Javelin missiles that helped save Kyiv in the early days of Russia's intrusion.

Most recently, Mr. Trump provided political cover for House Speaker Mike Johnson as he maneuvered to pass more military aid. Helping Ukraine while simultaneously reviving the American defense and industrial base in Alabama, Pennsylvania, and Virginia is good policy," Pompeo wrote.

This is how Trump's peace plan for Ukraine might look, writes Pompeo:

Introduction of "real" sanctions against Russia.

Building up the US defense industry: "We have to show our adversaries, especially Russia and China, that they cannot compete with US defense capabilities. Russia's economy is smaller than Texas."

"Revitalization" of NATO. This involves raising the defense spending bar of the member states to 3% of GDP.

Creation of a $500 billion lend-lease program for Ukraine. "Instead of burdening US taxpayers with new bills, let Ukraine borrow as much as it needs to buy American weapons to defeat Russia," Pompeo wrote.

Removing all restrictions on the type of weapons Ukraine can obtain and use: "This will restore a position of strength, Putin will understand that the war must end. He will face rising costs and no chance of further benefit."

According to Pompeo, these steps will allow Trump to establish the terms of the agreement: the war will stop immediately.

"Ukraine is building up significant defense forces so that Russia never attacks again. No one recognized Russia's occupation and declared annexation of any Ukrainian territories. Crimea is demilitarized. Ukraine is being rebuilt with reparations from the frozen reserves of the Russian Central Bank, not American taxpayer dollars. Ukraine joins NATO as soon as possible so that all European allies take on the burden of its protection," the column says.

We will remind you that Time magazine wrote the other day that if Trump wins the US presidential election, he will likely reduce military aid to Ukraine and push Kyiv to conclude a "peace agreement" that will benefit Russia.