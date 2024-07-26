General Staff of AFU confirmed strike on Saky airfield in occupied Crimea

Defense forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the airfield "Saky" in the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Tonight, units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, as part of a unified plan, struck the Saki airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is one of the operational airfields that Russia uses to control the airspace, in particular the Black Sea water area, and to launch air strikes on Ukrainian territory," the message reads.

Currently, the information about the consequences of the impact is being clarified.

The General Staff also noted that the airfield was covered by "modern" Russian air defense equipment.

Also remind, on the morning of July 26, it became known about the explosions in the occupied Crimea.

