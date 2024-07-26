Power transmission line and coal mining enterprise damaged as result of Russian shelling of Ukrainsk in Donetsk region

Today, Russians shelled the town of Ukrainsk in the Selydove community in the Donetsk region, damaging a coal mining enterprise and power lines.

This was reported by the Selydove MMA, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian troops continue daily shelling of the Selydove community. Today, on 26.07.2024, at about 10.30 a.m., the Russian occupation forces fired from a kamikaze UAV at the city of Ukrainsk," the statement reads.



As noted, the shelling damaged power lines and buildings of a coal mining enterprise.



The MMA also reported that there were no casualties.

Last night, Russian troops attacked the industrial zone of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, and a fire broke out at one of the enterprises.