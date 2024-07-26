Almost 60% of Ukrainians with temporary protection found jobs in Estonia

The number of employed Ukrainians with temporary protection in Estonia has increased to 57%.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ERR.

As of now, more than 33.4 thousand Ukrainian citizens with temporary protection live in Estonia. Since the beginning of 2024, 3 thousand Ukrainian citizens have obtained this status.

"The number of Ukrainians of working age is about 20 thousand people. According to data for the first quarter of this year, 57% of Ukrainians are employed, which is 10 percentage points more than last year.

As in previous years, Ukrainian refugees most often perform unskilled work (39%). Skilled work is performed by 18%, and 16.8% work in the service and trade sector. The largest number of people are employed in the manufacturing industry (24.8%), as well as in the field of administrative and support activities (16.4% of refugees)," the report says.

About 3,100 Ukrainians are registered as unemployed, which is 6.5% of all unemployed in Estonia and 15.5% of Ukrainians of working age.

