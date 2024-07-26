U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Lago arrives in Kyiv
Today, on July 26, US Deputy Secretary of Commerce Marisa Lago arrived in Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
"Welcome to Kyiv, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Lago! Today we will be meeting with Ukraine's business community, entrepreneurs, and government officials to discuss how the U.S. private sector can get involved in supporting Ukraine's economic recovery," Brink said.
