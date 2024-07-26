Ambassador Bodnar: Baykar plant will start operating in Ukraine after war is over

The plant of the Turkish company Baykar Makina will fully start working in Ukraine after the war.

This was stated by Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euronews.

"We are working with Baykar Makina in various dimensions, including the creation of a plant," the diplomat said.

According to Bodnar, the plant will be fully operational in Ukraine after the war is over.

The ambassador did not provide details about the plant for security reasons but noted that progress is being made.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine had started building a plant for the production of Bayraktar drones.

