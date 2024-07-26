Three subway stations and 48 streets in Kharkiv are de-Russified
The Kharkiv RMA renamed the Haharina Avenue, Heroiv Pratsi, and Malyshev Zavod metro stations, and changed the names of 48 streets, boulevards, and alleys in Kharkiv.
This is stated in the order of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as part of the implementation of the Law of Ukraine "On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonization of Place Names," Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.
The Hagarin Avenue station was renamed Levada, Heroiv Pratsi, became Zavodska, and Malyshev Zavod became Saltivska.
According to the same decree, 48 more city place names were renamed. In particular:
- Lermontovska Street -Mike Johansen Street,
- Chaikovska St. - Mykhailo Semenko St,
- Sholokhova str. - Serhii Paradzhanov str,
- Krasnohradska Street - Mykola Zerov Street,
- Nikitina str. - Ihor Malytskyi str,
- Tolbukhina Street - Volodymyr Pasichnyk Street,
- Hrytsevets Boulevard is now named after Dmytro Antonovych,
- Hrytsevtsia Street became 92nd Brigade Street,
- Rybalka Street became Brigada Khartiia Street,
- Druzhby Narodiv Street - Sobornosti Ukrainy Street,
- Haharina Avenue - Aerospace Avenue.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password