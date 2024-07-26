Three subway stations and 48 streets in Kharkiv are de-Russified

The Kharkiv RMA renamed the Haharina Avenue, Heroiv Pratsi, and Malyshev Zavod metro stations, and changed the names of 48 streets, boulevards, and alleys in Kharkiv.

This is stated in the order of the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as part of the implementation of the Law of Ukraine "On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and Decolonization of Place Names," Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

The Hagarin Avenue station was renamed Levada, Heroiv Pratsi, became Zavodska, and Malyshev Zavod became Saltivska.

According to the same decree, 48 more city place names were renamed. In particular: