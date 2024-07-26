Man is wounded as result of dropped explosives by occupiers in Kindiika, Kherson region

Today, on July 26, the occupiers dropped explosives in the yard of a residential building in Kindiika, Kherson region, and a person was wounded.

This was reported by the Kherson RMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at about 6:00 p.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from a drone into the courtyard of a residential building in Kindiika.



The RMA reported that a 56-year-old man was injured in the explosion. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury, as well as injuries to his shoulder, arm and leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical care.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: the enemy hit residential buildings with artillery and MLRS, attacked with KABs. PHOTO