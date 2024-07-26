Occupiers fired 16 times in Sumy region during day: six communities came under fire

During the day on Friday, July 26, Russian invaders fired 16 times at the border communities of Sumy region. There were 69 explosions in the region.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, they came under enemy fire:

Esman community: FPV drones were used in the shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation;

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from artillery and mortars;

Bilopillia community: Russians fired from artillery;

Yunakivka community: the occupiers launched 5 unguided aerial missiles from an airplane, dropped explosives from a UAV and fired from FPV drones;

The enemy dropped 17 mines on the territory of the Velyka Pysarivka community;

Shalyhyne community: there was a mortar attack.

