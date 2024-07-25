Russians shelled Sumy region 36 times during day: 109 explosions recorded

During the day on July 25, Russians fired 36 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they were shelled:

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians dropped 16 mines on the community's territory. There was also shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation using 2 FPV drones (2 explosions), artillery shelling (6 explosions), and shelling with an AGS (26 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: FPV drones were used in the shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation (4 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy attacked with mortars (12 explosions) and artillery (4 explosions).

Druzhba community: there was a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (1 explosion), shelling with the use of 1 FPV drone (1 explosion), artillery shelling (2 explosions) were recorded.

Khotyn community: mortar attacks were carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation (5 explosions), an explosive device of the VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) type was dropped from an enemy UAV (1 explosion), and unguided air-to-surface missiles were launched from an enemy helicopter (4 explosions).

Esman community: an attack was conducted using 1 FPV drone (1 explosion).

Yunakivka community: FPV drone strikes (5 explosions), artillery shelling (2 explosions), and the dropping of explosive devices of the VOG (grenade launcher fragmentation round) type from an enemy UAV (2 explosions) were recorded.

Nova Sloboda community: 2 FPV drones were used in the shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: 3 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Hlukhiv community: the enemy fired from mortars (2 explosions).

