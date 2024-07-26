Over week, 7916 Russian UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare systems - Ground Forces. INFOGRAPHICS
Almost 8,000 enemy missions using reconnaissance and fpv drones were destroyed by our electronic warfare units during the week of July 18-24.
This was announced by the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that 4313 wing-type UAVs and 3603 fpv drones were suppressed and destroyed.
Also, during this period, 43 enemy electronic warfare stations were detected thanks to the work of the Army's EW/ SIGINT units.
"Soldiers, thank you for your constant effective combat work! You save the lives of our comrades, protect our positions and weapons, and allow our units to successfully fulfill their defense and offensive tasks," Pavliuk thanked.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password