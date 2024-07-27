Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 573,510 people (+1,210 per day), 8,331 tanks, 15,885 artillery systems, 16,074 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 573,510 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.27.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 573,510 (+1,210) people,

tanks ‒ 8331 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16,074 (+24) units,

artillery systems – 15,885 (+45) units,

MLRS – 1125 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 905 (+1) units,

aircraft - 363 (+0) units,

helicopters – 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 12736 (+53),

cruise missiles ‒ 2403 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 21,500 (+86) units,

special equipment ‒ 2671 (+3)

