Explosions rang out in Ryazan region, locals announced attack by UAVs on oil refinery and military airfield. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 27 July, the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation came under attack by unmanned aerial vehicles. A group of UAVs attacked the territory of an oil refinery and the Dyagilevo military airfield.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian Telegram channels.

Residents of Ryazan complained of powerful explosions at night and in the morning. Eyewitnesses claim that the UAVs exploded near the oil refinery and the Diagilevo military airfield. Pictures were posted online showing columns of smoke after the explosions.

Witnesses also said that after the explosions, the road was blocked in the direction of the refinery, and that emergency vehicles were driving towards the refinery.

