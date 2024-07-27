Troops of Russian Federation are concentrating their efforts in area of ​​Hlyboke and Vovchansk, trying to restore lost position - OSGT"Kharkiv"

During the past day, July 26, 2024, the Russian occupiers did not stop trying to penetrate our defenses, trying to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied borders. The situation remains difficult and tense.

The combat situation in the Kharkiv direction

As noted, trying to restore the lost position, the main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the areas of the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The enemy is re-forming assault groups and actively conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues to look for weak points in our defense. In order to strengthen the advanced positions, the enemy moved several groups from the area of ​​Sotnytskyi Kozachok.

The OSGT "Kharkiv" also informs that 10 combat clashes took place in the direction last day.

The enemy launched 16 airstrikes in the direction of the positions of our troops, using 24 anti-aircraft missiles. The occupiers targeted the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tyhe.

It is also noted that the Russian military made 36 strikes with kamikaze drones and carried out 458 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The situation since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, there have been 2 combat clashes in the area of ​​the settlement of Hlyboke.

The defense forces of Ukraine continue to effectively destroy the manpower and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.