Consequences of Russian attack on Hlukhiv: 14-year-old boy dies in hospital, 12 wounded. PHOTOS

The enemy struck the centre of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region with an MLRS, killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding 12 others - proceedings have been initiated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 27 July 2024, at about 12:40, the enemy fired a multiple rocket launcher system at the centre of Hlukhiv, Shostka district.

A 14-year-old boy died in hospital as a result of the shelling. Another 12 people, including 6 children, were wounded.

Apartment blocks, private houses, an educational institution, a shop, and vehicles were damaged.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling. Subsequently, the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the SSU Office in the Sumy region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russian military shelled the centre of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region, a woman and a child are in serious condition.