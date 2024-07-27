Russian military shells centre of Hlukhiv in Sumy region, woman and child in serious condition (updated). VIDEO

On the afternoon of 27 July, the Russian army shelled the centre of Hlukhiv, Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Hlukhiv community, Nadia Vailo, in a commentary to Suspilne.

"There is no information about the dead townspeople, but there are people in serious condition. Among the victims is a 14-year-old teenager," Vailo said.

She also added that the city's infrastructure has been damaged.

According to local residents, the shelling damaged cars, commercial establishments and residential buildings.

According to the Sumy RMA, at least 12 explosions occurred in the city. The enemy used multiple rocket launchers.

"As a result of the shelling, 10 people were preliminarily injured, 6 of them are children. One woman and a child are in serious condition," the RMA said.