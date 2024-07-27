1000 children taken by Russians for "rehabilitation" from temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region to Kabardino-Balkaria - Lubinets

For more than two years, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been taking children out of Ukraine under the pretext of rehabilitation.

This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"For more than two years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian children aged 6.5 to 16 have been systematically taken thousands of kilometers from home by the aggressor country to see the "beauty" of the Russian region that has taken over the Kherson region," he said.

According to Mr. Lubinets, most of these children have parents who probably give permission for the child to be taken away. However, the extent to which such a choice is free under occupation remains an open question.

According to the Ombudsman, children are forced to adopt not only the culture and traditions of a hostile state. A powerful resource is used there to destroy their Ukrainian identity, which in turn is part of the genocidal policy of the Russian Federation.



"Such actions grossly violate children's rights and international human rights standards. Ukraine continues to insist on the need for international organizations to gain access to the TOT and bring those responsible for violating the rights of Ukrainian children to justice," Lubinets added.