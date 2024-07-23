Oncology centre in Netherlands to accept four children from Okhmatdyt for treatment

Europe's largest pediatric oncology center, the Princess Maxima Center for Children's Oncology in the Netherlands, will treat four patients of the Okhmatdyt hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile attack on July 8.

This is reported by NOS, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, four young patients who have been diagnosed with cancer are due to arrive in Utrecht in the coming days.

"We are the largest children's cancer center in Europe. If we don't help, who will? We're happy to do it, and when you see these kids, you just have no choice," said Rob Peters, a member of the Center's Board of Directors.

He emphasized that continuity in the treatment of childhood cancer is incredibly important.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the Princess Maxima Center has already received about 120 children from Ukraine. Almost every week, the medical institution accepts a new child.

Earlier it was reported that Austria accepted two seriously ill children from the Okhmatdyt hospital for treatment;