12 children were returned from occupied territories - Lubinets. PHOTOS

We managed to return 12 children with their families from the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"Fortunately, they are now on the territory controlled by Ukraine. Each family has experienced the mess caused by the occupation 'authorities' in their own way," Lubinets wrote.

He added that families say they were forced to take Russian passports because without the "new documents", citizens have no rights and could not enjoy any social guarantees or medical care. Doctors do not even accept children with birth defects who need careful attention. However, parents are offered to send their children for "rehabilitation", which is often deportation or forced displacement. Some children had to attend "Russian schools", where they actively campaigned for the "Russian world".

According to the returnees, the Russians on the TOT detain, beat, torture with electric shocks, exert psychological pressure on adults, and interrogate children without their parents' presence, using torture methods. They also regularly conduct unreasonable searches in the homes of local residents.

Read more on Censor.NET: 7 more children returned from the occupied territory of Kherson region

"I was impressed by the story of a returned guy who, planning his future, left the TOT because he wants to become a Ukrainian saviour and get an education in a coveted higher education institution," Lubinets wrote.

Earlier, Lubinets reported that 40 countries had already joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.











