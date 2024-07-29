First Human Rights Center opened in Ukraine

A Human Rights Protection Center was opened in Ivano-Frankivsk with the support of the United Nations.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

On July 29, the Human Rights Protection Center was presented in Ivano-Frankivsk region, the first center of its kind in Ukraine, and more are planned.

What services will be provided at the Center?

a public reception area for anyone to come and leave a request;

a counseling center;

children's space;

a hub for public initiatives.

The Center is located in the Warrior's House, and Ukrainian defenders, veterans and their families will also be able to leave a request in case of violation of their rights.









"I would like to emphasize that the Center is autonomous in its use, it is built on the basis of inclusiveness and accessibility. Representatives of the Ombudsman's Office, as well as regional experts and project coordinators will work in the space," Lubinets said.

It is noted that the Human Rights Protection Center was opened with the financial support of UNHCR.

"At the opening of the Center, I also noted that expanding our work in the regions is one of our priorities. After all, we see an increase in appeals and we need to be closer to people. For example, in Ivano-Frankivsk region last year the number of appeals increased by 40%. This is a region with a large number of internally displaced persons, in particular from the Donetsk region and my native Volnovakha," added the Ombudsman.

How to contact the Human Rights Protection Center in Ivano-Frankivsk region