Nighttime rocket attack: University of Oil and Gas damaged in Ivano-Frankivsk. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 June, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the territory of the National Technical University of Oil and Gas in Ivano-Frankivsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv.

"Unfortunately, our Oil and Gas University was damaged. In addition, a local kindergarten and a lyceum in one of Ivano-Frankivsk's neighbourhoods were damaged," the mayor said.

The destruction was also confirmed by the press service of the educational institution.

"Last night our university was damaged as a result of the enemy missile attack. In this difficult time, the community of IFNTUOG appeals to our alumni, partners and all those who care to help and financially support us to overcome the consequences of another Russian crime," the statement said.

According to Svitlana Onyshchuk, head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Medical Department, three people have sought medical care.







Last night, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike against critical infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine, using air-, sea- and ground-launched missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

