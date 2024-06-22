Air defense was working in Volyn: liquidation of consequences of falling debris continues. PHOTO

During a large-scale air raid on the night of 22 June, air defence was deployed in Volyn region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Yurii Pohuliayko.

"There were enemy targets in the airspace. We are currently eliminating the consequences of the falling debris," the statement said.

According to the mayor of Lutsk, Ihor Polishchuk, the fall of enemy air strike debris damaged a house and an outbuilding in the community, but there were no casualties.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian army strikes at night at energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions, two power engineers injured



