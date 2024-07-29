US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth $200 million and $1.5 billion in long-term support (updated)

On Monday, 29 July, the United States announced another $200 million military aid package for Ukraine under the Special Presidential Powers programme.

This is reported by the Voice of America with reference to the White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, Censor.NET reports.

The aid package will include air defence equipment, HIMARS artillery ammunition, mortar shells, and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

"The Ministry of Defence is also providing long-term support through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative fund to strengthen air defence, long-range strike capabilities and anti-tank capabilities," the statement said.

Updated

In addition to the aforementioned $200 million in presidential powers, the Pentagon announced the allocation of about $1.5 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This initiative provides for long-term contracts with arms manufacturers.

"This assistance includes opportunities to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, firepower, and anti-tank weapons, as well as funding to support equipment previously provided by the United States," the US defense department said in a statement.

In particular, Ukraine will receive:

Munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Short- and medium-range air defense munitions;

RIM-7 missiles for air defense;

Electronic Warfare equipment;

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

120mm mortar rounds;

Precision aerial munitions;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Small arms;

Explosives material and demolitions equipment and munitions;

In addition, the list of assistance includes secure communications systems, commercial satellite imagery services, and spare parts.

"This is the twentieth USAI package from the Biden administration and the sixty-second tranche of equipment to be provided to Ukraine from the U.S. Department of Defense stockpile starting in August 2021," the Pentagon said.

