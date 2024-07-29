3 056 21
Germany and Denmark hand over 8 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks to Ukraine
Germany, together with Denmark, has recently handed over eight Leopard 1A5 battle tanks to Ukraine.
This is reported by European Pravda with reference to the list of German military aid, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that as of Monday, July 29, Ukraine received 58 Leopard 1A5 tanks from Germany along with spare parts, while there were 50 earlier.
In addition, Berlin handed over to Kyiv:
- 21,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns;
- 10 surface drones;
- two Bergepanzer 2 armored repair and evacuation vehicles along with spare parts;
- 10 ground surveillance radars;
- about 25 thousand combat helmets;
- one field hospital.
Earlier it was reported that Germany secretly sent a huge package of military aid to Ukraine in late June and early July, including tanks and air defense systems.
