Russians drop drone on village in Kherson region: two men wounded

On the evening of July 29, Russian occupation forces fired on the village of Romashkove (Bilozerka village community, Kherson region).

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that at about eight o'clock in the evening, Russian troops attacked a civilian in the village of Romashkove of the Bilozerka community.

"A man of 45 years old was injured as a result of a dropped munition from a drone. The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the head, chest and abdomen," the KhRMA reported.

Read more: Russian troops shell Sumy region 14 times during day: 7 communities come under fire

The doctors provided him with the necessary assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

Later it became known about another victim.

"An ambulance team hospitalized a 45-year-old man with an explosive injury, wounds to the chest, abdomen, arms and legs. His condition is serious. Doctors are providing medical care to the victim," the statement said.