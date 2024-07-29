Russian troops shell Sumy region 14 times during day: 7 communities come under fire

During the day on July 29, Russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 47 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: the enemy fired from grenade launchers (9 explosions).

Bilopillia community: an FPV drone attack (3 explosions) and mortar shelling (11 explosions) were carried out from the territory of the RF.

Khotyn community: an FPV drone attack was recorded (3 explosions).

Shalyhyne community was attacked by FPV drones (3 explosions). An explosive device was also dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Mykolaivka community: an FPV drone attack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation (2 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: 5 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community.

Esman community: the enemy fired from artillery (10 explosions).

