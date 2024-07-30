Air Assault Forces Command denies fake about liquidation of Air Assault Forces as separate branch of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The command of the Air Assault Forces denied the information about the alleged liquidation of the Air Assault Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Air Assault Forces.

"Throughout the armed confrontation with the aggressor, the Air Assault Forces have been successfully performing combat missions in the most important and dangerous areas of the frontline. Unable to win on the battlefield, the enemy is increasing psychological pressure on the personnel of the Air Assault Forces in order to reduce their combat capability and significance in this war," the statement said.

It is noted that some information resources disseminate information about alleged plans to reorganise the Air Assault Forces brigades into assault brigades of the Land Forces and to eliminate the Air Assault Forces as a separate branch of the Armed Forces.

The press service emphasises that the Air Assault Forces remain an integral and independent component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will continue to develop as a separate branch of the Armed Forces, as enshrined in the Vision of the Air Assault Forces and the approved Strategy for the Development of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine until 2035.

"Don't believe fake information," the Air Assault Troops call.

Read more: Commander of 80th AAF Ishkulov to be promoted to higher position - Air Assault Forces