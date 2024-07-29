Commander of 80th AAF Ishkulov to be promoted to higher position - Air Assault Forces

Emil Ishkulov, commander of the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade, is to be transferred to a higher position.

This is stated in a statement by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that the information about the personnel decision regarding the commander of the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Ishkulov Emil Shamilovich, was widely publicized, but it "is accompanied by incorrect interpretation and contains a number of inaccuracies."

The Air Assault Forces said that Colonel Emil Ishkulov is a very experienced career combat officer who has passed all command levels in Ukrainian airborne units, a full knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. At the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, he commanded a reconnaissance platoon of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sychelav Brigade, where he rose to the position of commander of a parachute battalion.

Subsequently, Ishkulov successfully performed extremely difficult combat missions, in particular, commanding a separate unit of the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhansk Brigade in the southern direction, and later for a long time the Galician Airborne Brigade in the Bakhmut direction.

"Taking into account the invaluable combat and command experience of this officer, Colonel Ishkulov will be appointed to a higher position by the decision of the military leadership. This will allow him to apply his knowledge, skills and leadership qualities gained during the planning and organization of combat operations on the scale of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Air Assault Forces said in a statement.

The Air Assault Forces also added that the newly appointed commander of the 80th Brigade is "a competent combat officer who is a national hero of Ukraine and a full knight of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order of all degrees and has been successfully fighting as part of this brigade for a long time."

What preceded it?

The day before, the commanders of the battalions and divisions of the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade of the Airborne Forces appealed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a request not to dismiss Brigadier Emil Ishkulov. Colonel Ishkulov has been leading the brigade since the end of 2022.

