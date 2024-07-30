Powerful explosions occurred in Kursk. VIDEO

On the night of 30 July, powerful explosions occurred in Kursk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

According to local residents, a powerful explosion was heard in the sky over Kursk. It is likely that some kind of air target was shot down over the city, but there is no official information on this, nor is there any information about the consequences on the ground.

Prior to that, a missile alert was issued in the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Read more: Defense Forces hit at least 4 power substations in Kursk region of Russia - there are power outages - General Staff