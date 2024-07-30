On Monday, 29 July, in Kyiv, three unidentified persons burned a vehicle used to evacuate the wounded of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the brigade's medical service, Viktoriya Kovach, posted this on Facebook.

This morning we received a report that a car awaiting repair in Kyiv was found burnt down, and three people were recorded on video as having first doused it with liquid and then set it on fire," she said.

According to her, the car was purchased with funds raised by volunteers.

"In other words, the three degenerates are not just reducing the combat capability of the army by setting fire to it, but are indirectly killing their fellow citizens, who will have no way to evacuate. They also spit on other citizens who invested their money to buy this car," Kovacs wrote.

As a reminder, the SSU and the National Police neutralised a group of young men in Odesa who had committed a series of arson attacks on Defence Forces vehicles on the orders of the FSS.

