China is trying to play role of peacemaker, but is using Ukraine for its own purposes - Bloomberg

President Xi Jinping is stepping up efforts to position China as a peacemaker seeking to end Russia's war in Ukraine. At the same time, there is growing criticism from the US and Europe that Beijing is supporting the Kremlin's efforts on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg reports.

It is noted that China last week received the first high-ranking official from Ukraine since the beginning of 2022. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that the time for peace talks "has not yet come". However, he said that both sides are signalling a willingness to talk.

On Sunday, 28 July, Beijing sent a special envoy, Li Hui, to Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia to "create conditions for the resumption of peace talks". These are countries that have not joined the sanctions against Russia.

According to journalists, this activity underscores Xi Jinping's desire to strengthen his diplomatic role at a time when Kyiv and Europe as a whole are preparing for a sharp change in US foreign policy. Republican candidate Donald Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if he wins the election. His vice presidential candidate, J.D. Vance, is critical of Kyiv's support.

China has not changed its position, but sees a window to become a more powerful player, said Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Centre. He added that negotiations could take place as early as this year.

"China is positioning itself for the next rounds of negotiations. Beijing wants to get its share of the success and position itself as playing a constructive role and being recognised for it," the expert said, adding that Joe Biden may also seek to strike a deal to secure his foreign policy legacy.

Beijing's appeal comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government announced that it was open to Vladimir Putin's participation in the second peace summit. While Xi Jinping was touted as a potential negotiator, Beijing's support for Russia has cast a long shadow over claims of neutrality. However, Kyiv maintained ties with Beijing even as the US and Europe threatened Chinese banks with sanctions over the Kremlin's growing military machine.

Struggle for leadership with the US

Xi Jinping is working to strengthen his credibility as a peacemaker in regions where Washington has traditionally played a greater role. This is how the world's largest economies compete for global influence. Last year, Beijing surprised Washington by leading the process of concluding a détente agreement between longtime rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"China will play a more important role in peace talks, in peacekeeping and conversations - not only in the Middle East and Ukraine, but around the world," said Wang Yiwei, a professor of international relations at Renmin University.

The bloc of developing countries in the Global South is increasingly trusting Beijing's diplomatic approach, which promises not to interfere in internal affairs. The article also says that as an example of China's cautious approach to Ukraine, Kuleba's meetings last week were limited to the southern city of Guangzhou, rather than being centred in the capital Beijing.

Europe is likely to seek reassurance about further Russian expansionism from any settlement in Ukraine. There are growing concerns that Putin could extend his ambitions to the Baltic states, risking even greater conflict with NATO.

"It is unclear whether Beijing will be willing, or even able, to try to obtain guarantees of Russia's restraint. At the moment, it seems that Beijing is using Ukraine for its own purposes rather than offering practical steps towards peace," said Jah Yan Chong, associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.

Beijing's Role in the Russian-Ukrainian War

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that without Russia and China at the table, no peace agreement on the war in Ukraine can be reached. According to the Czech president, "elections in the world will also be important".

At the same time, Washington warns China of retaliatory measures in response to Beijing's support for the Russian Federation's military-industrial complex. It is noted that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has again expressed serious concern about China's support for Russia's defence industry.

Read more: Russia, China, and Iran pose threat to security of Europe - intelligence of Czech Republic