Occupiers attack port infrastructure in Kherson region, injuring 8 people

In the Kherson region, 15 settlements, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and airstrikes. Russian troops targeted critical and port infrastructure facilities, residential areas, and gas pipelines.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian attacks on July 29 caused significant destruction in 15 settlements in the Kherson region, including Antonivka, Komyshany, Chornobaiivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Romashkove, Berislav, Lviv, Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Shliakhove, Zmiivka, and Kherson.

Russian troops struck critical and port infrastructure facilities, as well as residential areas. A high-rise building was destroyed and 24 private houses, as well as gas pipelines, were damaged.

As a result of these attacks, eight people were injured.

Watch more: Occupiers attacked college in center of Kherson. VIDEO