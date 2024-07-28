ENG
Occupiers attacked college in center of Kherson. VIDEO

Russian troops attacked an educational institution in Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, at night, the enemy hit a building of a college in the city centre, causing a fire.

No one was injured.

