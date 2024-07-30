Russian Federation began using Bulsae-4 missile complex from DPRK in war against Ukraine, - mass media. PHOTO

The Russian invaders began using the long-range self-propelled anti-tank missile system Bulsae-4 in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Militarnyi, Censor.NET informs.

Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance in one of the areas discovered the complex when it was in the open.

The Bulsae-4 can hit targets beyond line of sight at a distance of more than 10 km. Since there is almost no accurate data on the characteristics of North Korean weapons, some sources estimate the range of this complex to be between 10-25 kilometres.

This range makes it possible to attack armoured vehicles from a safe distance for the complex itself.

"The Bulsae-4 launcher consists of a rotating package of eight missile containers mounted on the chassis of a North Korean M-2010 6x6 wheeled armoured personnel carrier. The guided missile has large stabilisers and a mode to attack the target from above, where armoured vehicles have the thinnest armour. The missile is guided by an electro-optical warhead combined with command guidance via a fibre-optic cable.

Thanks to this, the system operator performs manual control via video. During the missile's flight, he sees all the folds of the terrain, all the objects and can avoid obstacles and hit the target beyond the line of sight or even behind cover.

The missile is probably for the Bulsae-4 self-propelled ATGM. Constant video contact allows for re-targeting if a higher priority target is detected. It also allows to achieve high accuracy at the maximum range from the first shot," the publication writes.

