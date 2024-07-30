Soldiers of 32nd Brigade on situation in Toretsk: City is simply being wiped out by GABs. They are putting it together quarter by quarter, like in Stalingrad. VIDEO

There are still a small number of civilians in Toretsk, Donetsk region. They are mostly hiding in basements.

Toretsk is an important logistical interchange leading to Kostiantynivka. The Russian occupiers are constantly bombarding it with anti-aircraft guns.

The soldiers of the 32nd Brigade spoke about the situation in the city. There are almost no civilians left here.

"Russian planes are practicing in rolling runs. What does this mean? One dropped the CAB and flew away, followed by the next. And so on for forty minutes. And we are 'catching' it all," says a soldier of the 32nd Brigade "Simon".

According to him, the occupiers are erasing the city, otherwise they will not be able to come here.

"It's easier for them to put it together quarter by quarter, like in Stalingrad," the fighter added.

Civilians who still remain in the city are mostly hiding in basements. But there are also those who lead the Russians to Ukrainian positions.

"Russians enter the house and come out with a grandparent. And they almost lead them by the hand, showing them where our guys are sitting. I do not rule out that this is done at gunpoint. Then the enemy points a mortar or artillery at our positions," the military say.

The problem is the same as for everyone else - GABs.

"In a week, the Russians can launch up to 800 guided bombs on the territory of Ukraine. To solve this problem, we need F-16s. We are waiting for them, it will be easier with the aircraft," the defenders added.

