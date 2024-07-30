Information about Russians entering Toretsk is not true - CCD

Since the morning of July 30, 2024, information has been spreading on social media that Russian troops have allegedly entered Toretsk, Donetsk region, and that fighting is already taking place in the city.

According to Censor.NET, in particular, a Ukrainian military officer wrote about this in the Officer+ telegram channel.

However, the Center for Countering Disinformation denies this.

"Toretsk. As of now, there are no Russians in the city. Therefore, as of 12:00 this day, the information about the Russians entering Toretsk is not true," wrote Andrii Kovalenko, head of the CCD of NSDC.

