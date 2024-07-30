Fierce battles are in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline in Ukraine has increased to 74. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular, GABs, and carry out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the Defense Forces are holding the line and taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory.

The occupiers do not stop using artillery on the territory of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The areas of Riasne, Obiednane, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda came under enemy fire.

Situation in Kharkiv region

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops prevented three Russian attacks near Vovchansk. Another enemy attack is being repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried three times to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Novoosynove and Pishchane. Two attacks are currently underway.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy is attacking in the Lyman direction in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne, Vyimka and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 12 combat engagements in this area, six of which are still ongoing.

The battle continues in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, one attack has already been repelled.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bombing aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops six times. Currently, fighting continues near Pivnichne and New York.

"The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting is taking place in the areas of Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Serhiivka, Lysychne, Tymofiivka and Yasnobrodivka. So far, the enemy has made 32 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions," the statement said.

In the Kurakhove direction, one firefight continues in the area of Krasnohorivka. Nine enemy attacks were repelled near Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, our troops repelled four enemy assaults towards Velyka Novosilka.

In the Orikhivsk direction, one enemy attack was successfully repelled by our defenders. The invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of Omelnyk, Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka.

In other areas, the situation remains unchanged.

Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding back the enemy's offensive. They are inflicting significant losses on the occupiers.