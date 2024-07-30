73 criminal proceedings on human trafficking registered in 2024 - Kostin

As a result of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the problem of human trafficking has become even more acute, and the risks for the most vulnerable groups have increased.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin during a meeting with Harshet Virk, Head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Program Office in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The fight against human trafficking is one of the constant priorities of the Prosecutor General's Office. This year alone, more than 40 victims were identified and 73 criminal proceedings were registered," Kostin said.

As noted, the war has caused unprecedented upheaval in Ukrainian society, which has opened up new opportunities for human trafficking and other forms of organized crime. The risks for the most vulnerable groups of the population have increased significantly.

The Prosecutor General noted that the UNODC's experience is extremely important for effective response to these challenges and thanked for the long-standing cooperation.

"The UNODC team in Ukraine supports us in implementing victim-centered approaches and organizing specialized training for prosecutors and investigators. This helps us to apply the best international practices to investigate these heinous crimes and provide assistance to the victims," emphasized Kostin.

