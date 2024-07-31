ENG
USA expects more active actions from India regarding Ukraine - State Dept

США очікують від Індії активніших дій щодо України

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expects that India will soon start more active cooperation with Ukraine.

"I think that soon we will hear news that India is cooperating more actively with Ukraine. ... I think that India wants to play a responsible role in the whole world," said Campbell.

According to him, India has its own beliefs and interests.

"It will never be a formal ally or partner of the United States, but that doesn't mean we can't have the strongest possible relationship as allies on the global stage," the US deputy secretary of state added.

