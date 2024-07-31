USA expects more active actions from India regarding Ukraine - State Dept

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expects that India will soon start more active cooperation with Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, Reuters writes about this.

"I think that soon we will hear news that India is cooperating more actively with Ukraine. ... I think that India wants to play a responsible role in the whole world," said Campbell.

According to him, India has its own beliefs and interests.

"It will never be a formal ally or partner of the United States, but that doesn't mean we can't have the strongest possible relationship as allies on the global stage," the US deputy secretary of state added.

