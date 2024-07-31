Baerbok will visit France: she will talk about situation in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plans to visit Paris on August 1-2, during which she will discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East with her French counterpart Stephane Sejournay.

This was announced by the spokesman of the German Foreign Ministry, Sebastian Fischer, at a briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The minister will hold political negotiations with her French colleague. Of course, the focus will be on the increasingly threatening situation in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as European affairs," the diplomat said.

He emphasized the special importance of coordinating positions between Berlin and Paris in view of the security situation.

Burbok previously stated that China must do everything to restore peace in Ukraine.