"Dynamo" defeated "Partizan" Belgrade for second time and reached next stage of Champions League qualifiers

On 31 July, in the return leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League, "Dynamo" Kyiv defeated "Partizan" Belgrade 3-0.

Andriy Yarmolenko, Vladyslav Vanat and Oleksandr Karavayev scored goals for Kyiv.

The total score for the two matches is 9:2. Thanks to this result, "Dynamo" is through to the next round of the Champions League qualifiers, where it will meet Scottish club "Rangers".

As a reminder, last week "Dynamo" Kyiv defeated "Partizan" Belgrade 6-2.

