Six F-16s arrive in Ukraine, sent by Netherlands - Times

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already received six American F-16 fighter jets, provided by the Netherlands.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Times.

The source of the publication noted that six aircraft were delivered to Ukraine from the Netherlands, and several more will soon arrive from Denmark.

It is noted that over the next year, Ukraine is to receive about 20 F-16 fighters, including from Belgium and Norway.

In the longer term, these four European countries have promised to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with about 80 fighters, but many of them will be used for spare parts, the publication notes.

The Ukrainian Air Force refused to comment on this information.

As a reminder, the day before, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had received the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets promised by the allies.

