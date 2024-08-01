YouTube has crashed in Russia

On the night of August 1 in Russia, YouTube malfunctioned. Users had problems accessing the site.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

Problems began to be fixed around 00:00 Kyiv time.

Most of the appeals were recorded from residents of Moscow and the region. Complaints also came from St. Petersburg and Leningrad region, Krasnodar region and Novosibirsk region.

The Downradar service reported complaints from Vladivostok, Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk, Murmansk, Rostov-on-Don, Tver, Ufa, Chelyabinsk and other regional centers of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that access to YouTube began to be blocked in Russia.

