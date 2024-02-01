ENG
"Shocking content": YouTube blocks advertising of journalist Nikolov and Shabunin’s video about Zaluzhnyi and Yermak. VIDEO

YouTube decided that the conversation between journalist Yurii Nikolov and Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, about Zaluzhnyi and Yermak had "shocking content" and blocked the advertisement of the video.

This was reported by journalist Yurii Nikolov, Censor.NET reports.

"Shock content! YouTube has blocked advertising of our video with Shabunin about Zaluzhnyi and Yermak! Watch before the video itself is taken down by the enemies! ))))

Actually, I don't know why we shocked YouTube so much, but the fact is in the face. That is, on the screen))," the journalist commented on the incident.

Read more: Updated SCJ continues to make questionable decisions, in particular, it stopped disciplinary case against judge Tandyr - Shabunin

